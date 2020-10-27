Pesaro eatery closed for flouting COVID closure order

ANCONA, OCT 27 - A restaurant in the Marche seaside city of Pesaro was closed Tuesday for flouting a a new government order to close at 18:00 amid a second COVID wave. The eatery, La Macelleria (The Butcher's), was shut down for several days and local authorities are weighing "heavy penalties," said Mayor Matteo Ricci. Police raided it and found it operating at full steam, with around 90 customers inside. Bars and restaurants must stop serving customers at six p.m., apart from takeaway service, under the new restrictions. Gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres have been closed again, in order to "save Christmas", Premier Giuseppe Conte has said. There have been widespread protests against the new semi-lockdown, which have turned violent in Milan and Turin. (ANSA).