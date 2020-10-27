4 arrests in Abruzzo health graft probe

CHIETI, OCT 27 - Italian police on Tuesday made four arrests in a probe into suspected corruption in the healthcare sector in Abruzzo. The arrested people were: two businessmen operating for multinationals in the medical equipment distribution sector; a commercial agent; and the heart surgery ward chief at Chieti hospital, Professor Gabriele Di Giammarco, already barred from practising in another investigation. Finance police placed the four under house arrest. The probe is into suspected fraud in the supply of cardiac prostheses and other equipment for heart surgery by Chieti's local health authority. Charges range from corruption to bid rigging, fraud and manslaughter. A doctor in Padua was barred from practising for a year, as was a doctor in Chieti, police said. The offices of a Chieti health authority manager was searched. (ANSA).