Don't fan the flames says Conte amid anger at restrictions

ROME, OCT 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has appealed to politicians, including those supporting his government, not to fuel resentment at the restrictions the executive has imposed to try to combat the spread of COVID-19. In the latest of a series of measures, the government has ordered that bars and restaurants must stop serving customers at 18:00 and that the nation's cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms must close. The measures, along with curfews imposed by several regions, have triggered violent protests and have come under heavy fire, including from ex-premier Matteo Renzi, whose Italia Viva party is part of the ruling coalition. In interview with daily newspapers Il Fatto Quotidiano and Corriere della Sera, Conte said that the decree with the new measures was the result of "a long debate between all the parties of the ruling majority. "These measures are not in question," he said after Renzi said he would ask for changes. "They should, on the other hand, be explained to people who are suffering". Regarding cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms, Conte said that "we didn't decide on these closures in an indiscriminate way. We are aiming to reduce moments when people meet. "It's time for responsibility," he added. "Those who are in government must give an account of their decisions to the citizens, take responsibility for their actions and not fan the flames of social discontentment to gain a few percentage points in the opinion polls". (ANSA).