Martedì 27 Ottobre 2020 | 12:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PALERMO
Exhausted nurse becomes fresh symbol of COVID fight

Exhausted nurse becomes fresh symbol of COVID fight

 
ROME
ANSA offers platform to theatre world

ANSA offers platform to theatre world

 
ROME
Don't fan the flames says Conte amid anger at restrictions

Don't fan the flames says Conte amid anger at restrictions

 
ROME
28 cited in Milan after violent protests at restrictions

28 cited in Milan after violent protests at restrictions

 
ROME
Soccer: Leaders Milan held by Roma in six-goal thriller

Soccer: Leaders Milan held by Roma in six-goal thriller

 
ROME
Suspects held after violent more protests at restrictions

Suspects held after violent more protests at restrictions

 
ROME
COVID: Infections down, 17,000 in last 24 hrs

COVID: Infections down, 17,000 in last 24 hrs

 
ROME
COVID: Foreign ministry warns agst foreign travel

COVID: Foreign ministry warns agst foreign travel

 
AOSTA
Skier dies in copter crash

Skier dies in copter crash

 
ROME
Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

 
ROME
Bars, eateries have to shut at 6pm, new restrictions kick in

Bars, eateries have to shut at 6pm, new restrictions kick in

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, al San Nicola prima vittoria di stagione: battuto 4-1 il Catania

Bari, al San Nicola prima vittoria di stagione: battuto 4-1 il Catania

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl provvedimento
Basilicata, in arrivo fondi per pagare gli affitti destinati a famiglie in difficoltà

Basilicata, in arrivo fondi per pagare gli affitti destinati a famiglie in difficoltà

 
LecceArtigiani
«Panettone classico»: il salentino Zippo è campione del mondo

«Panettone classico»: il salentino Zippo è campione del mondo

 
BariDopo il Dpcm
Bari, domani protesta contro chiusure. Provocazione Cgil: «Trasferiamo i teatri in chiesa»

Bari, domani protesta contro chiusure. Provocazione Cgil: «Trasferiamo i teatri in chiese»

 
TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra 80kg di cetrioli di mare abbandonati da pescatori di frodo

Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra 80kg di cetrioli di mare abbandonati da pescatori di frodo

 
FoggiaL'intervista
Asl Foggia, Piazzolla: «Ora i giovani infettano gli anziani. Tamponi anche a casa»

Asl Foggia, Piazzolla: «Ora i giovani infettano gli anziani. Tamponi anche a casa»

 
Batl'intervista
Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

 
Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

 

i più letti

Puglia, 414 nuovi casi: meno di ieri, ma tasso contagio resta alto (12%). Altri 10 morti (quasi tutti nel Barese)

Puglia, 424 casi ma tasso contagio resta alto (12%). Altri 10 morti, 43 nuovi ricoveri

Lecce, nuovo Dpcm: tensioni in piazza, forzato cordone Polizia. «Meglio morire di Covid che di fame»

Lecce, nuovo Dpcm: tensioni in piazza, forzato cordone Polizia. «Meglio morire di Covid che di fame»

Pier Luigi Lopalco: «Ecco come evitare il lockdown. I posti Covid? Ci sono»

Pier Luigi Lopalco: «Ecco come evitare il lockdown. I posti Covid? Ci sono»

Covid, in Basilicata durante week end 93 nuovi positivi (8 residenti in Puglia) su 1315 tamponi

Covid, in Basilicata durante week end 93 nuovi positivi (8 residenti in Puglia) su 1315 tamponi

Emergenza contagi: sue bambini di 3 anni positivi al Covid a Bitonto e Acquaviva

Emergenza contagi: due bambini di 3 anni positivi al Covid a Bitonto e Acquaviva

ROME

Don't fan the flames says Conte amid anger at restrictions

COVID measures are not going to be amended says premier

Don't fan the flames says Conte amid anger at restrictions

ROME, OCT 27 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has appealed to politicians, including those supporting his government, not to fuel resentment at the restrictions the executive has imposed to try to combat the spread of COVID-19. In the latest of a series of measures, the government has ordered that bars and restaurants must stop serving customers at 18:00 and that the nation's cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms must close. The measures, along with curfews imposed by several regions, have triggered violent protests and have come under heavy fire, including from ex-premier Matteo Renzi, whose Italia Viva party is part of the ruling coalition. In interview with daily newspapers Il Fatto Quotidiano and Corriere della Sera, Conte said that the decree with the new measures was the result of "a long debate between all the parties of the ruling majority. "These measures are not in question," he said after Renzi said he would ask for changes. "They should, on the other hand, be explained to people who are suffering". Regarding cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms, Conte said that "we didn't decide on these closures in an indiscriminate way. We are aiming to reduce moments when people meet. "It's time for responsibility," he added. "Those who are in government must give an account of their decisions to the citizens, take responsibility for their actions and not fan the flames of social discontentment to gain a few percentage points in the opinion polls". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati