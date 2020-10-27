ANSA offers platform to theatre world

ROME, OCT 27 - ANSA, Italy's top news agency, is offering its digital platforms to Italian theatres and cultural bodies to host shows and events from today until November 25, when the government closure of theatres for COVID is set to end, Editor-in-Chief Luigi Contu said Monday. "It seemed dutiful to us," Contu said, "to support the efforts of those who in this such dark time for the country's cultural life do not intend to stop their activities". He went on: "with the same spirit of service as always we hope to give a contribution to the world of Italian culture and also a possibility to continue to follow shows and cultural events to the millions of navigators who inform themselves every month on Ansa.it". ANSA's move followed an appeal from Culture Minister Dario Franceschini to the media world to give more space to cultural events. On November 24, at midnight, ANSA will broadcast in a live stream a marathon event marking the reopening of theatres organized by the association of Italian private theatres, ATIP. Events and shows will be broadcast on the 'Cultura' pages of the ANSA website. Franceschini thanked ANSA for its initiative. "Thank you ANSA, which even in this so difficult moment is not renouncing its role of a guardian of correct information and a tool for cultural promotion," he said. He said that culture would reopen once the pandemic is defeated, "but now it is necessary to work so as not to extinguish the flame of creativity and to enable as many people as possible to attend a concert or theatre show, and to enable the entertainment world to continue with its productions. "That's why the ANSA news agency's decision to put its digital platforms at the disposal of Italian theatres and cultural bodies is so important". (ANSA).