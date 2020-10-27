Exhausted nurse becomes fresh symbol of COVID fight

PALERMO, OCT 27 - A nurse slumped over the wheel of her ambulance after waiting eight hours with a COVID patient aboard for admission to a Palermo hospital has become a fresh symbol of the heroism of frontline health workers in the COVID fight. During the lockdown in the spring, a similar photo of another exhausted nurse slumped in front of her computer became the first iconic image of the battle. A member of the Palermo emergency services said on Facebook: "I'm thinking of what I saw today together with my team, kitted out for eight hours straight with a suspected (COVID case) in the ambulance, eight interminable hours, and it's not over yet". He posted photos of his burned-out team, including that of the exhausted nurse. The nurse's phot was shown on national television, on the prime-time news show of RAI state TV. It was taken outside Palermo's Villa Sofia Hospital. Italy is enduring a second COVID wave that has led to new restrictions and closures that have sparked widespread protests. (ANSA).