Martedì 27 Ottobre 2020 | 12:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PALERMO
Exhausted nurse becomes fresh symbol of COVID fight

Exhausted nurse becomes fresh symbol of COVID fight

 
ROME
ANSA offers platform to theatre world

ANSA offers platform to theatre world

 
ROME
Don't fan the flames says Conte amid anger at restrictions

Don't fan the flames says Conte amid anger at restrictions

 
ROME
28 cited in Milan after violent protests at restrictions

28 cited in Milan after violent protests at restrictions

 
ROME
Soccer: Leaders Milan held by Roma in six-goal thriller

Soccer: Leaders Milan held by Roma in six-goal thriller

 
ROME
Suspects held after violent more protests at restrictions

Suspects held after violent more protests at restrictions

 
ROME
COVID: Infections down, 17,000 in last 24 hrs

COVID: Infections down, 17,000 in last 24 hrs

 
ROME
COVID: Foreign ministry warns agst foreign travel

COVID: Foreign ministry warns agst foreign travel

 
AOSTA
Skier dies in copter crash

Skier dies in copter crash

 
ROME
Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

 
ROME
Bars, eateries have to shut at 6pm, new restrictions kick in

Bars, eateries have to shut at 6pm, new restrictions kick in

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, al San Nicola prima vittoria di stagione: battuto 4-1 il Catania

Bari, al San Nicola prima vittoria di stagione: battuto 4-1 il Catania

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaIl provvedimento
Basilicata, in arrivo fondi per pagare gli affitti destinati a famiglie in difficoltà

Basilicata, in arrivo fondi per pagare gli affitti destinati a famiglie in difficoltà

 
LecceArtigiani
«Panettone classico»: il salentino Zippo è campione del mondo

«Panettone classico»: il salentino Zippo è campione del mondo

 
BariDopo il Dpcm
Bari, domani protesta contro chiusure. Provocazione Cgil: «Trasferiamo i teatri in chiesa»

Bari, domani protesta contro chiusure. Provocazione Cgil: «Trasferiamo i teatri in chiese»

 
TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra 80kg di cetrioli di mare abbandonati da pescatori di frodo

Taranto, Guardia Costiera sequestra 80kg di cetrioli di mare abbandonati da pescatori di frodo

 
FoggiaL'intervista
Asl Foggia, Piazzolla: «Ora i giovani infettano gli anziani. Tamponi anche a casa»

Asl Foggia, Piazzolla: «Ora i giovani infettano gli anziani. Tamponi anche a casa»

 
Batl'intervista
Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

 
Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

 

i più letti

Puglia, 414 nuovi casi: meno di ieri, ma tasso contagio resta alto (12%). Altri 10 morti (quasi tutti nel Barese)

Puglia, 424 casi ma tasso contagio resta alto (12%). Altri 10 morti, 43 nuovi ricoveri

Lecce, nuovo Dpcm: tensioni in piazza, forzato cordone Polizia. «Meglio morire di Covid che di fame»

Lecce, nuovo Dpcm: tensioni in piazza, forzato cordone Polizia. «Meglio morire di Covid che di fame»

Pier Luigi Lopalco: «Ecco come evitare il lockdown. I posti Covid? Ci sono»

Pier Luigi Lopalco: «Ecco come evitare il lockdown. I posti Covid? Ci sono»

Covid, in Basilicata durante week end 93 nuovi positivi (8 residenti in Puglia) su 1315 tamponi

Covid, in Basilicata durante week end 93 nuovi positivi (8 residenti in Puglia) su 1315 tamponi

Emergenza contagi: sue bambini di 3 anni positivi al Covid a Bitonto e Acquaviva

Emergenza contagi: due bambini di 3 anni positivi al Covid a Bitonto e Acquaviva

ROME

28 cited in Milan after violent protests at restrictions

Ugly scenes in Turin too

28 cited in Milan after violent protests at restrictions

ROME, OCT 27 - On Tuesday 28 people were reported to prosecutors for criminal damage and violence against public officials after an unauthorised protest in Milan against COVID -19 restrictions turned ugly overnight. Turin was also badly hit by violent protests although clashes have taken place in several Italian cities over the last few days, with ugly scenes in Naples and Rome too. Of the 28 people cited in Milan, 13 were minors and some of them had criminal records for minor offences. Ten of the 28 were foreign nationals while 18 were Italian. They included a young woman linked to anarchist circles. Among other things, the government has ruled that bars and restaurants must stop serving at 18:00 while several regions have imposed curfews at night. Six people, meanwhile, were arrested in relation to violence, fires and looting in central Turin. A man caught setting light to trash cannisters, along with a 17-year-old girl, was arrested for criminal damage and resisting arrest. Two Egyptian nationals, one of whom is a minor, were arrested for looting a Gucci shop. Three Italians were arrested too and two others were reported to prosecutors over the looting of a Louis Vuitton store. Around a dozen police officers were hurt in the clashes in Turin. Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino blasted the "criminal actions of violent people who contaminated the peaceful protest of shopkeepers, entrepreneurs and workers. "It was organized to destroy, not to protest," she said via Facebook. On Monday, President Sergio Mattarella called on people not to behave irresponsibly, saying the virus was the enemy as it was making the restrictions necessary. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati