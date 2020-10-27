Soccer: Leaders Milan held by Roma in six-goal thriller

ROME, OCT 27 - Serie A leaders AC Milan were held to a 3-3 draw by AS Roma in a thrilling match at the San Siro on Monday. The hosts took the lead three times but each time Roma managed to level. Zlatan Ibrahimovic grabbed a double and Alexis Saelemaekers also scored for Milan while Edin Dzeko, Jordan Veretout and Marash Kumbulla were on target for the visitors. Milan have 13 points from five games, two more than Napoli and Sassuolo in joint second. Roma are ninth with eight points. (ANSA).