COVID: Infections down, 17,000 in last 24 hrs
ROME
26 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 26 - The number of new COVID cases in the last 24 hours fell to 17,012 Monday from over 21,000 Sunday, the health ministry said. There were 141 new victims, up from 128 Sunday. The number of swabs was also down, at 124,686, about 40,000 fewer than Sunday's 161,880. (ANSA).
