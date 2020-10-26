COVID: Foreign ministry warns agst foreign travel

ROME, OCT 26 - The Italian foreign ministry on Monday recommended that Italians should avoid all foreign travel that was not strictly necessary, given the worsening in the COVID epidemic in Europe. It also said that, given the high number of infections in many European countries, future further restrictions on movements that may complicate return to Italy could not be ruled out. It said similar problems in returning could occur, with a much more serious incidence, in the case of travel to extra-EU destinations. (ANSA).