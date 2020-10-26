Lunedì 26 Ottobre 2020 | 18:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Infections down, 17,000 in last 24 hrs

COVID: Infections down, 17,000 in last 24 hrs

 
ROME
COVID: Foreign ministry warns agst foreign travel

COVID: Foreign ministry warns agst foreign travel

 
AOSTA
Skier dies in copter crash

Skier dies in copter crash

 
ROME
Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

 
ROME
Bars, eateries have to shut at 6pm, new restrictions kick in

Bars, eateries have to shut at 6pm, new restrictions kick in

 
ROME
Wearable systems to be used to monitor COVID patients

Wearable systems to be used to monitor COVID patients

 
ROME
COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

 
ROME
COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

 
MILAN
COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

 
ROME
COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari tocca a te: alle 21 contro il Catania vietato fallire

Bari tocca a te: alle 21 contro il Catania vietato fallire

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Taranto2 novembre
Taranto, ingressi contingentati al cimitero per la commemorazione dei defunti

Taranto, ingressi contingentati al cimitero per la commemorazione dei defunti

 
BariEmergenza contagi
Acquaviva, focolaio Covid al Rosa Luxemburg: sei studenti positivi

Acquaviva, focolaio Covid al Rosa Luxemburg: sei studenti positivi

 
PotenzaControlli dei CC
Malfi, in deposito agricolo nascondeva armi e munizioni: arrestato 46enne

Melfi, in deposito agricolo nascondeva armi e munizioni: arrestato 46enne

 
Covid news h 24Coronavirus
Foggia, 4 poliziotti positivi al Covid: 6 agenti della Questura in isolamento

Foggia, 4 poliziotti positivi al Covid: 6 agenti della Questura in isolamento

 
Batl'intervista
Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

 
Covid news h 24la provocazione
Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

Taranto, nuovo Dpcm: titolare palestra si incatena. E nel Leccese gestore cinema: #iorestoaperto

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

 
Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, 515 nuovi positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 i morti. 605 i ricoverati

Covid 19 Puglia, 515 positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 morti. 605 i ricoverati. Policlinico Bari saturo: 50 posti letto in arrivo

Covid, bozza nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Fino a mezzanotte solo asporto

Covid, nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Chiuse palestre, limitate uscite da Comune. A casa niente estranei

Puglia, 414 nuovi casi: meno di ieri, ma tasso contagio resta alto (12%). Altri 10 morti (quasi tutti nel Barese)

Puglia, 424 casi: meno di ieri, ma tasso contagio resta alto (12%). Altri 10 morti (quasi tutti nel Barese), 43 nuovi ricoveri

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

ROME

Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

Turkish president questioned French counterpart's mental health

Erdogan's words on Macron unacceptable - Conte

ROME, OCT 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a tweet in French aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's questioning the French leader's mental health over his new policy against domestic Islamists in the wake of the beheading of a teacher who showed the Charlie Hebdo cartoons to his students was "unacceptable". "The words levelled by President Erdogan at President Macron are unacceptable," said Conte after the Turkish strongman said Macron should check his mental health. "Personal invective does not help the positive agenda that the EU wants to pursue with Turkey but, on the contrary, makes solutions harder. "Full solidarity with President Emmanuel Macron". Erdogan suggested Saturday that the French President needed "some sort of mental treatment" over his attitude towards Muslims in France. "What is Macron's problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?" Erdogan said, speaking at his Justice and Development Party meeting in Kayseri. Erdogan added: "Macron needs some sort of mental treatment. What else is there to say about a head of state who doesn't believe in the freedom of religion and behaves this way against the millions of people of different faiths living in his own country?" Macron has vowed to crack down on radical Islamism in France after the country was shaken by the beheading of Samuel Paty on October 16. Paty was a history professor who had taught a class on freedom of expression during which he used controversial caricatures of Islam's Prophet Mohammed from satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. The killing of the teacher by a suspected terrorist in a Paris suburb reignited tensions over secularism, Islamism and Islamophobia in France. After Erdogan's statement, which Paris described as unacceptable, France recalled its ambassador to Ankara. Erdogan and Macron have clashed repeatedly in the past, over Ankara's controversial activities in the eastern Mediterranean including the conflict in Libya and the situation in Cyprus. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati