ROME
Bars, eateries have to shut at 6pm, new restrictions kick in

ROME
Wearable systems to be used to monitor COVID patients

ROME
COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

ROME
COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

VATICAN CITY
Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

MILAN
COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

ROME
COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

ROME
Distance learning decision hard,curve concerning-Conte

BRESCIA
Golf: McGowan wins Italian Open

RIMINI
Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

ROME
Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari tocca a te: alle 21 contro il Catania vietato fallire

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24Coronavirus
Foggia, 4 poliziotti positivi al Covid: 6 agenti della Questura in isolamento

Batl'intervista
Pedopornografia on line, don Fortunato: «Non si abbassi la soglia di attenzione»

Homeserie C
Palermo-Potenza, salta la partita di giovedì: 19 giocatori siciliani positivi al Covid

Tarantoil furto
Taranto, rubano Dpi per operatori Covid da auto Asl: «Atto deplorevole»

Covid news h 24la provocazione
Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

BariCoronavirus
Bari, contagi Covid in due scuole elementari: cancelli chiusi per una

Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

Coronavirus Puglia, 515 nuovi positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 i morti. 605 i ricoverati

Covid, bozza nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Fino a mezzanotte solo asporto

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

Covid, Puglia ormai nel picco: altri 621 casi in 24 ore. E 10 morti (6 nel Barese). Allarme posti letto: troppi ricoveri in poco tempo

ROME

Wearable systems to be used to monitor COVID patients

Milan's Sacco hospital launches pilot thanks to ESA project

ROME, OCT 26 - The wearable-systems sector is being used to help the health authorities deal with the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to an Italian-Swiss pilot project being conducted at Milan's Luigi Sacco hospital. The CoMo (Coronavirus Remote Monitoring of Outpatients) project makes the remote monitoring of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 possible in real time. The aim is to enable infected patients with cardiovascular and respiratory problems to stay at home while being followed remotely by hospital doctors and or their GPs. The technology of Swiss company Vexatec was chosen for project, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), as well as the CSEM consortium of Swiss brands in the microelectronics field and Italy's data-management firm EOS. Vexatec said its project was chosen from among 3,000 competitors thanks to its precision and reliability. As a result it was able to launch a project with Milan's Sacco hospital with the aim of fully entering the telemedicine field by the second quarter of 2021. "Our technology is different because it is the only one with sensors that are not installed independently but connected to each other in a comprehensive way and capable of providing data accessible from a platform," it said. "This makes it possible, in the medical field for example, to have the base parameters of a patient under control remotely and in real time, simply by them wearing an armband or T-shirt with sensors". The sensors were initially developed for ESA missions. (ANSA).

