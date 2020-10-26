Wearable systems to be used to monitor COVID patients

ROME, OCT 26 - The wearable-systems sector is being used to help the health authorities deal with the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to an Italian-Swiss pilot project being conducted at Milan's Luigi Sacco hospital. The CoMo (Coronavirus Remote Monitoring of Outpatients) project makes the remote monitoring of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 possible in real time. The aim is to enable infected patients with cardiovascular and respiratory problems to stay at home while being followed remotely by hospital doctors and or their GPs. The technology of Swiss company Vexatec was chosen for project, conducted in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), as well as the CSEM consortium of Swiss brands in the microelectronics field and Italy's data-management firm EOS. Vexatec said its project was chosen from among 3,000 competitors thanks to its precision and reliability. As a result it was able to launch a project with Milan's Sacco hospital with the aim of fully entering the telemedicine field by the second quarter of 2021. "Our technology is different because it is the only one with sensors that are not installed independently but connected to each other in a comprehensive way and capable of providing data accessible from a platform," it said. "This makes it possible, in the medical field for example, to have the base parameters of a patient under control remotely and in real time, simply by them wearing an armband or T-shirt with sensors". The sensors were initially developed for ESA missions. (ANSA).