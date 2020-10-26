Lunedì 26 Ottobre 2020 | 14:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

 
ROME
COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

 
MILAN
COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

 
ROME
COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

 
ROME
Distance learning decision hard,curve concerning-Conte

Distance learning decision hard,curve concerning-Conte

 
BRESCIA
Golf: McGowan wins Italian Open

Golf: McGowan wins Italian Open

 
RIMINI
Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

 
ROME
COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

 
ROME
Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24la provocazione
Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

 
BatControlli Polfer
Trani furti di rame a Ferrovie, sequestrati oltre 700 chili di «oro rosso»: denunciato 21enne

Trani furti di rame a Ferrovie, sequestrati oltre 700 chili di «oro rosso»: denunciato 21enne

 
Tarantointervento dei CC
Ginosa, minaccia la compagna con forbici e pistola: arrestato 47enne

Ginosa, minaccia la compagna con forbici e pistola: arrestato 47enne

 
BariCoronavirus
Bari, contagi Covid in due scuole elementari: cancelli chiusi per una

Bari, contagi Covid in due scuole elementari: cancelli chiusi per una

 
Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

 
PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, diga del Rendina: «Risorsa per agricoltori Alto Bradano»

Basilicata, diga del Rendina: «Risorsa per agricoltori Alto Bradano»

 
Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, 515 nuovi positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 i morti. 605 i ricoverati

Covid 19 Puglia, 515 positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 morti. 605 i ricoverati. Policlinico Bari saturo: 50 posti letto in arrivo

Covid, bozza nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Fino a mezzanotte solo asporto

Covid, nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Chiuse palestre, limitate uscite da Comune. A casa niente estranei

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Covid, Puglia ormai nel picco: altri 621 casi in 24 ore. E 10 morti (6 nel Barese). Allarme posti letto: troppi ricoveri in poco tempo

Covid, Puglia nel picco: 631 casi, contagi al 12%. E 10 morti. Allarme posti letto. Richiamati medici pensionati

ROME

COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

In the first six months of the year says ISTAT

COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

ROME, OCT 26 - The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led many countries to close borders to incoming and outgoing travel and this has had a significant impact on migratory flows into Italy, ISTAT said Monday. In the first six months of 2019, more than 100,000 new stay permits were issued, while in the same period this year fewer than 43,000 have been registered, a drop of 57.7%, the national statistics agency said in a report on non-EU citizens. ISTAT said the fall in arrivals in Italy started in 2019. The number of permits issued last year was 177,254, 26.8% down on 2018. New citizenships were up 10.1% to 127,001 in 2019, the stats agency said. Italy endured a full COVID lockdown from March to May and has now imposed fresh restrictions amid a second wave. Italy's bars and restaurants are set to stop serving at 18:00 on Monday as the latest round of restrictions aimed at combatting the rising spread of COVID-19 kicks in. The nation's gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres must close too as part of the package presented by Premier Giuseppe Conte on Sunday, when Italy registered over 20,000 new cases of the coronavirus. Eateries are able to provide take-away services until midnight under the decree, which remains valid until November 24. Furthermore, 75% of classes at Italy's high schools and universities will be given via distance learning. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati