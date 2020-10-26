COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

ROME, OCT 26 - The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has led many countries to close borders to incoming and outgoing travel and this has had a significant impact on migratory flows into Italy, ISTAT said Monday. In the first six months of 2019, more than 100,000 new stay permits were issued, while in the same period this year fewer than 43,000 have been registered, a drop of 57.7%, the national statistics agency said in a report on non-EU citizens. ISTAT said the fall in arrivals in Italy started in 2019. The number of permits issued last year was 177,254, 26.8% down on 2018. New citizenships were up 10.1% to 127,001 in 2019, the stats agency said. Italy endured a full COVID lockdown from March to May and has now imposed fresh restrictions amid a second wave. Italy's bars and restaurants are set to stop serving at 18:00 on Monday as the latest round of restrictions aimed at combatting the rising spread of COVID-19 kicks in. The nation's gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres must close too as part of the package presented by Premier Giuseppe Conte on Sunday, when Italy registered over 20,000 new cases of the coronavirus. Eateries are able to provide take-away services until midnight under the decree, which remains valid until November 24. Furthermore, 75% of classes at Italy's high schools and universities will be given via distance learning. (ANSA).