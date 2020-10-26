Lunedì 26 Ottobre 2020 | 14:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

 
ROME
COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

 
MILAN
COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

 
ROME
COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

 
ROME
Distance learning decision hard,curve concerning-Conte

Distance learning decision hard,curve concerning-Conte

 
BRESCIA
Golf: McGowan wins Italian Open

Golf: McGowan wins Italian Open

 
RIMINI
Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

 
ROME
COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

 
ROME
Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24la provocazione
Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

 
BatControlli Polfer
Trani furti di rame a Ferrovie, sequestrati oltre 700 chili di «oro rosso»: denunciato 21enne

Trani furti di rame a Ferrovie, sequestrati oltre 700 chili di «oro rosso»: denunciato 21enne

 
Tarantointervento dei CC
Ginosa, minaccia la compagna con forbici e pistola: arrestato 47enne

Ginosa, minaccia la compagna con forbici e pistola: arrestato 47enne

 
BariCoronavirus
Bari, contagi Covid in due scuole elementari: cancelli chiusi per una

Bari, contagi Covid in due scuole elementari: cancelli chiusi per una

 
Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

 
PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, diga del Rendina: «Risorsa per agricoltori Alto Bradano»

Basilicata, diga del Rendina: «Risorsa per agricoltori Alto Bradano»

 
Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

 

i più letti

Coronavirus Puglia, 515 nuovi positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 i morti. 605 i ricoverati

Covid 19 Puglia, 515 positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 morti. 605 i ricoverati. Policlinico Bari saturo: 50 posti letto in arrivo

Covid, bozza nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Fino a mezzanotte solo asporto

Covid, nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Chiuse palestre, limitate uscite da Comune. A casa niente estranei

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Covid, Puglia ormai nel picco: altri 621 casi in 24 ore. E 10 morti (6 nel Barese). Allarme posti letto: troppi ricoveri in poco tempo

Covid, Puglia nel picco: 631 casi, contagi al 12%. E 10 morti. Allarme posti letto. Richiamati medici pensionati

ROME

COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

Virus is strong but matches necessary, she tells ANSA

COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

ROME, OCT 26 - Irma Testa, the first Italian woman boxer to compete in the Olympics at the age of 18 in Rio, told ANSA Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19. "I've always respected the rules, and yet I've got it: I'm positive, this virus is insidious, no one is immune," she said. "Luckily I'm well, I've just lost my senses of smell and taste". Lightweight Testa, 22, from Torre Annunziata near Naples, said she was determined not to let the virus affect her preparation for the next Olympics after her debut four years ago. "You can't give up, and you have to keep on training, always respecting the rules. The restrictions are important to keep the virus at bay but we can't go on without preparation and matches". Italy's gyms have been closed, along with swimming pools, cinemas and theatres, amid a second COVID wave. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati