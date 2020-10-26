Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

VATICAN CITY, OCT 26 - Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory is to become the first Afro-American cardinal in the history of the Catholic Church. Gregroy, who turns 73 on December 7, will be among 13 new 'princes of the church' created at a consistory on November 28, the Vatican said Sunday. Gregory was named to head the Washington diocese last year, replacing Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who was accused of mishandling sex abuse cases. The other new cardinals include archbishops from Brunei, Rwanda and the Philippines. Nine of the new cardinals are under the age of 80 and thus eligible to vote for Pope Francis' successor. Two of the new Cardinals work in the Roman Curia: the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, Maltese Mario Grech and the Italian Marcello Semeraro, former Bishop of Albano and the new Prefect for the Congregation of the Causes of Saints, Vatican News said. Six other pastors in the Church throughout the world are joining them: the Archbishop of Kigali, Rwanda, Antoine Kambanda; the Archbishop of Washington, United States, Wilton Gregory; the Archbishop of Capiz, in the Philippines, Jose Fuerte Advincula; the Archbishop of Santiago, Chile, Celestino Aós Braco; the Apostolic Vicar of Brunei, Cornelius Sim; the Archbishop of Siena, Italia, Augusto Paolo Lojudice. In addition, the Pope has also appointed the current Guardian of the Franciscan Sacro Convento in Assisi, Mauro Gambetti. To these Cardinals who are younger than 80 years of age, Pope Francis has also added four other Cardinals who are older than 80. They are: Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, Archbishop Emeritus of San Cristóbal de Las Casas (Mexico); former Apostolic Nuncio Silvano Tomasi, former permanent observer at the United Nations in Geneva who then worked in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development; Capuchin Father Raniero Cantalamessa, preacher of the Papal Household; and the pastor of the Shrine of Divine Love, Father Enrico Feroci. Cardinals wear the colour red which indicates their willingness to sacrifice themselves usque ad sanguinis effusionem, that is, to the point of sheding their own blood, in the service of the Successor of Peter, and even though they reside in the remostest regions of the world, they become the titular of a parish in the Eternal City so that they are incardinated in the Church of which the Pope is Bishop. (ANSA).