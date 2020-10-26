Lunedì 26 Ottobre 2020 | 14:37

ROME
COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

ROME
COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

VATICAN CITY
Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

MILAN
COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

ROME
COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

ROME
Distance learning decision hard,curve concerning-Conte

BRESCIA
Golf: McGowan wins Italian Open

RIMINI
Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

ROME
Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

ROME
COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

ROME
Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

Covid news h 24la provocazione
Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

BatControlli Polfer
Trani furti di rame a Ferrovie, sequestrati oltre 700 chili di «oro rosso»: denunciato 21enne

Tarantointervento dei CC
Ginosa, minaccia la compagna con forbici e pistola: arrestato 47enne

BariCoronavirus
Bari, contagi Covid in due scuole elementari: cancelli chiusi per una

Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, diga del Rendina: «Risorsa per agricoltori Alto Bradano»

Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

MILAN

COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

At home under medical control says Canale 5 presenter

COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

MILAN, OCT 26 - TV host Gerry Scotti said Monday he had contracted COVID-19. "I wanted to be the first to tell you," he told followers on Instagram, under a smiling photo. "I'm at home, under medical control. "Thanks to everyone for their affection and interest". Scotti, 64, a former Socialist MP from 1987 to 1992 and a former DJ, hosts many top quiz shows on Silvio Berlusconi's flagship Canale 5 channel including the Italian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (ANSA).

