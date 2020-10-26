COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

MILAN, OCT 26 - TV host Gerry Scotti said Monday he had contracted COVID-19. "I wanted to be the first to tell you," he told followers on Instagram, under a smiling photo. "I'm at home, under medical control. "Thanks to everyone for their affection and interest". Scotti, 64, a former Socialist MP from 1987 to 1992 and a former DJ, hosts many top quiz shows on Silvio Berlusconi's flagship Canale 5 channel including the Italian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (ANSA).