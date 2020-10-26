COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid 19 Puglia, 515 positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 morti. 605 i ricoverati. Policlinico Bari saturo: 50 posti letto in arrivo
Covid, nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Chiuse palestre, limitate uscite da Comune. A casa niente estranei
MILAN
26 Ottobre 2020
MILAN, OCT 26 - TV host Gerry Scotti said Monday he had contracted COVID-19. "I wanted to be the first to tell you," he told followers on Instagram, under a smiling photo. "I'm at home, under medical control. "Thanks to everyone for their affection and interest". Scotti, 64, a former Socialist MP from 1987 to 1992 and a former DJ, hosts many top quiz shows on Silvio Berlusconi's flagship Canale 5 channel including the Italian version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su