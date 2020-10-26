Lunedì 26 Ottobre 2020 | 14:37

ROME
COVID: Boxer Testa tests positive

ROME
COVID: Migrant arrivals halved, permits -58%

VATICAN CITY
Pope to name first Afro-American cardinal

MILAN
COVID: TV host Gerry Scotti positive

ROME
COVID: Spokesmen for Mattarella, Conte test positive

ROME
Distance learning decision hard,curve concerning-Conte

BRESCIA
Golf: McGowan wins Italian Open

RIMINI
Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

ROME
Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

ROME
COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

ROME
Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

Serie c
Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

Covid news h 24la provocazione
Taviano, #iorestoaperto: gestore cinema sfida norme Dpcm

Materacontrolli della ps
Matera, si affaccia al balcone e spaccia stupefacenti: arrestato pusher 46enne

BatControlli Polfer
Trani furti di rame a Ferrovie, sequestrati oltre 700 chili di «oro rosso»: denunciato 21enne

Tarantointervento dei CC
Ginosa, minaccia la compagna con forbici e pistola: arrestato 47enne

BariCoronavirus
Bari, contagi Covid in due scuole elementari: cancelli chiusi per una

Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, diga del Rendina: «Risorsa per agricoltori Alto Bradano»

Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

Coronavirus Puglia, 515 nuovi positivi su 4377 tamponi: 7 i morti. 605 i ricoverati

Covid, bozza nuovo Dpcm: stop a bar, ristoranti, pub dalle 18. Fino a mezzanotte solo asporto

Previsioni meteo per domenica, 25 ottobre 2020

Salento, studenti positivi al Covid, chiusi due istituti a Lecce e Soleto

Covid, Puglia ormai nel picco: altri 621 casi in 24 ore. E 10 morti (6 nel Barese). Allarme posti letto: troppi ricoveri in poco tempo

BRESCIA

Italy's highest finisher Guido Migliozzi, joint 22nd

BRESCIA, OCT 26 - England's Ross McGowan won the 77th Italian Open on Sunday, edging countryman Laurie Canter and Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts with a chip-in from the bunker on the 16th and a birdie at the last. McGowan, 38, carded a 20-under-par 268 to his two chasers' 19-under-par 269 at the Chervò Golf Club San Vigilio at Pozzolengo near Brescia north of Milan. It was the Basildon man's first European Tour win in 11 years, since he won the Madrid Masters 2009, his only other victory on Europe's premier tour. McGowan succeeds Austria's Bernd Wiesberger, who won last year. The Aston Villa fan, turned professional in 2006 after graduating from the University of Tennessee, described his chip-in on the 16th and his 18th hole birdie as "two miracles. "I'm finally back," said the Englishman who was 560th in the world going into the tournament. It was a great battle that made me proud. But now's the time to go and drink a nice glass of red wine and celebrate what the future will bring me too". Italy's highest finisher was Guido Migliozzi, joint 22nd with 275 (-13), who cradded the lowest round of the day, a seven-under -par 65. Francesco Laporta and Federico Maccario were joint 30th on 12 under. Italian Golf Federation President Franco Chimenti said "the Italian Open 2020 has been an incredible success". He said "now we await everyone next year at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, which will also host the Ryder Cup 2023." (ANSA).

