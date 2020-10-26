Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini
ROME
26 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 26 - AC Milan said Monday that Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Norwegian winger Jens Petter Hauge have tested positive for COVID-19 along with three other employees linked to the squad. The club said the players were asymptomatic and are in isolation at home. Serie A leaders Milan face AS Roma at the San Siro later on Monday. (ANSA).
