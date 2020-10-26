Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini
ROME
26 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 26 - Lombardy and Liguria have been put on 'orange alert' for extreme weather as a wave of strong winds and torrential rain hit northern and central Italy on Monday. Several other regions, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Molise, Piedmont, Umbria Veneto and Sardinia, have been put on a lower level of alert. (ANSA).
