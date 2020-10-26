COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

ROME, OCT 26 - President Sergio Mattarella said at a ceremony marking 'The Days of Research" Monday that "this appointment confirms to us how important is the awareness that none of us can ignore the duty to sustain and encourage research to then be able to share the results. Research will beat the COVID pandemic". "COVID will be defeated by the search for ever more effective therapies, for the vaccine," said the president at the ceremony in Rome. Research, Mattarella said, is "a team game and n the global emergency we need, not competition, but dialogue and the exchange of information, and studies.Now is the time for collaboration and global alliances, not selfishness. We must share the discoveries just as we share the suffering. "COVID will be beaten by better therapies and the vaccine. We will obviously have to help it and help ourselves with the efficiency of health organization, prevention and precaution, and solidarity towards those who need care. "The other pathologies have not gone into lockdown. Too many screenings and treatments have been put off for therapies that, like tumours, do not allow pauses and suspensions. "Let's not forget that everyone's enemy is the virus". Mattarella also said that research was the antidote to the "tunnel of fake news". He underscored: "we must invest more in research and facilities". Italy is enduring a second wave of the virus, like many other countries. The government has introduced new measures including closing gyms, pools, cinemas and theatres and imposing a six o'clock p.m. curfew on bars and eateries. (ANSA).