RIMINI
Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini

ROME
Soccer: Milan's Donnarumma and Hauge positive for COVID

ROME
COVID: Back research, it will beat pandemic-Mattarella

ROME
Lombardy, Liguria put on alert for extreme weather

ROME
Govt's new COVID measures insufficient - Ricciardi

ROME
Giro: Never thought I'd win admits Hart

ROME
Soccer: Juventus held at home by Verona

ROME
Bars, eateries to shut at 18:00 as new restrictions kick in

ROME
Florence's COVID units are full - mayor

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers over 19,000 new cases

ROME
Former Rome mayor Alemanno's 6-yr term upheld

Serie c
Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

Brindisiopere pubbliche
Ceglie Messapica, lavori alla torre finalmente ripresi

PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, diga del Rendina: «Risorsa per agricoltori Alto Bradano»

Bariintervento dei CC
Modugno, aggredisce operatori con coltello in Rsa: arrestato ospite 52enne

Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Castellaneta, paziente positiva al San Pio: chiude reparto Ortopedia

Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

LecceIl caso
Lecce, positivo giudice popolare: Corte d'Assise in isolamento fiduciario

Batla scorsa notte
Trani, scontro tra auto, una vola dal parapetto: solo danni

RIMINI

Calls police to confess at Marina Centro

RIMINI, OCT 26 - A pensioner hammered his wife to death in Rimini on Monday, polce said. The alleged murder took place at Marina Centro. The man allegedly used a hammer to batter his wife to death and then called the police. He confessed to the murder, police said. The man is now being questioned. An autopsy has been ordered, although the cause of death appears clear. (ANSA).

