Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini
RIMINI
26 Ottobre 2020
RIMINI, OCT 26 - A pensioner hammered his wife to death in Rimini on Monday, polce said. The alleged murder took place at Marina Centro. The man allegedly used a hammer to batter his wife to death and then called the police. He confessed to the murder, police said. The man is now being questioned. An autopsy has been ordered, although the cause of death appears clear. (ANSA).
