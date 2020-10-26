Giro: Never thought I'd win admits Hart

Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini
ROME
26 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 26 - Tao Geoghegan Hart has admitted he never thought he would win the Giro d'Italia until be claimed his first Grand Tour on Sunday. The 25-year-old Britain became the first rider ever to win the Giro having never worn the pink leader's jersey during the three-week race. The Team Ineos rider grabbed his chance in the last-day time-trial to win cycling's second-biggest stage race, which had seen many big names pull out because of COVID-19 and his teammate Geraint Thomas withdraw though injury after a crash. "Right until I reached Milan, I didn't think I was going to win," he said. "It's crazy. It's going to take a long time to sink in". (ANSA).
