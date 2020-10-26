Soccer: Juventus held at home by Verona

Pensioner hammers wife to death in Rimini
ROME
26 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 26 - Champions Juventus dropped points again when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Hellas Verona on Sunday. Andrea Favilli put the visitors ahead on the hour mark and Dejan Kulusevski levelled for the Turin giants, who were unable to convert strong pressure in the closing stages into a winning goal. Fifth-placed Juve have nine points from five games, three points fewer than leaders AC Milan, who face AS Roma at the San Siro in the big match later on Monday. (ANSA).
