Bars, eateries to shut at 18:00 as new restrictions kick in

Florence's COVID units are full - mayor

COVID-19: Italy registers over 19,000 new cases

Former Rome mayor Alemanno's 6-yr term upheld

COVID-19: Regional Affairs Minister Boccia positive

Giro: 19th stage cut short after rider revolt

COVID-19: National lockdown needed says Campania Governor

Lazio, Campania, Calabria set for curfews after Lombardy

Calabria imposes curfew, distance learning (4)

COVID-19: Over 100 scientists call for drastic measures

Soccer: Mancini becomes Roma's 3rd COVID case

Bari calcio, dopo Dpcm la partita con il Catania sarà a porte chiuse

Bari, contagio Covid a scuola: chiusa la «Tommaso Fiore» a Poggiofranco per sanificazione

Vieste, focolaio Covid in Rsa: 20 positivi tutti asintomatici

Dpcm Covid, governatore Bardi: «Dare più ascolto alle Regioni»

Lecce, positivo giudice popolare: Corte d'Assise in isolamento fiduciario

Coronavirus, positivo il cantautore tarantino Renzo Rubino

Francavilla Fontana, impatto tra auto e moto: muore 24enne sul colpo

Trani, scontro tra auto, una vola dal parapetto: solo danni

Calciano, positivo al Covid e in isolamento esce di casa: denunciato 63enne

Gyms, pools, cinemas, theatres closed

ROME, OCT 26 - Italy's bars and restaurants are set to stop serving at 18:00 on Monday as the latest round of restrictions aimed at combatting the rising spread of COVID-19 kicks in. The nation's gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and theatres must close too as part of the package presented by Premier Giuseppe Conte on Sunday, when Italy registered over 20,000 new cases of the coronavirus. Eateries are able to provide take-away services until midnight under the decree, which remains valid until November 24. Furthermore, 75% of classes at Italy's high schools and universities will be given via distance learning. This was reportedly a compromise solution as Italy's regional governments wanted to go for 100% distance learning at high schools to reduce the number of people in circulation and ease the pressure on public transport, but Education Minister Lucia Azzolina was against this. The government has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel outside their home towns and not to use public transport when they can. Conte said the measures were aimed at protecting the economy and people's health and averting the need for another national lockdown. The government had promised the sectors affected will get aid. But opposition parties alleged that the package is confused, is unfair on some sectors and risks not being effective in reducing contagion. Several regions, including Lazio, Campania, and Lombardy, have imposed curfews at night in a bid to stop infection being spread while people are out socializing. There were violent protests against these curfews in Naples and Rome at the weekend. (ANSA).

