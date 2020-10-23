Venerdì 23 Ottobre 2020 | 17:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID-19: Italy registers over 19,000 new cases

COVID-19: Italy registers over 19,000 new cases

 
ROME
Former Rome mayor Alemanno's 6-yr term upheld

Former Rome mayor Alemanno's 6-yr term upheld

 
ROME
COVID-19: Regional Affairs Minister Boccia positive

COVID-19: Regional Affairs Minister Boccia positive

 
ROME
Giro: 19th stage cut short after rider revolt

Giro: 19th stage cut short after rider revolt

 
ROME
COVID-19: National lockdown needed says Campania Governor

COVID-19: National lockdown needed says Campania Governor

 
ROME
Lazio, Campania, Calabria set for curfews after Lombardy

Lazio, Campania, Calabria set for curfews after Lombardy

 
ROME
Calabria imposes curfew, distance learning (4)

Calabria imposes curfew, distance learning (4)

 
ROME
COVID-19: Over 100 scientists call for drastic measures

COVID-19: Over 100 scientists call for drastic measures

 
ROME
Soccer: Mancini becomes Roma's 3rd COVID case

Soccer: Mancini becomes Roma's 3rd COVID case

 
ROME
Milan Fair COVID-19 hospital reopens

Milan Fair COVID-19 hospital reopens

 
ROME
Lazio, Campania set for curfews after 1st night in Lombardy

Lazio, Campania set for curfews after 1st night in Lombardy

 

Il Biancorosso

seri C
Bari calcio, De Laurentis: «Contro il Catania torneranno i tifosi allo stadio, sebbene in misura ridotta»

Bari calcio, De Laurentis: «Contro il Catania torneranno i tifosi allo stadio, sebbene in misura ridotta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

NewsweekL'evento
World Press Photo a Bari, sabato apertura straordinaria fino a mezzanotte

World Press Photo a Bari, sabato apertura straordinaria fino a mezzanotte

 
Leccepericolo
Lecce, più controlli anti-movida durante week end

Lecce, più controlli anti-movida durante week end

 
Potenzaopere pubbliche
Basilicata, oltre 4mln per depurazione acque reflue

Basilicata, oltre 4mln per depurazione acque reflue

 
Batpianeta carcere
Trani, «Ristrutturazione storica»: trasferiti i detenuti dalla «Sezione blu»

Trani, «Ristrutturazione storica»: trasferiti i detenuti dalla «Sezione blu»

 
FoggiaIl virus
Stornarella, anche il sindaco è risultato positivo al Covid 19

Stornarella, anche il sindaco è risultato positivo al Covid 19

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Mesagne, in campagna nascondevano armi, droga e auto rubata: tre in manette

Mesagne, in campagna nascondevano armi, droga e auto rubata: tre in manette

 
MateraControlli dei CC
Calciano, positivo al Covid e in isolamento esce di casa: denunciato 63enne

Calciano, positivo al Covid e in isolamento esce di casa: denunciato 63enne

 
TarantoIl caso
Covid a Taranto, Casartigianati: «Con limite di orario le imprese muoiono»

Covid a Taranto, Casartigiani: «Con limite di orario le imprese muoiono»

 

ROME

COVID-19: Italy registers over 19,000 new cases

Deaths up by 91, taking toll over 37,000

COVID-19: Italy registers over 19,000 new cases

ROME, OCT 23 - The health ministry said Friday that COVID-19 contagion is still on the up in Italy, with 19,143 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. That was up from 16,079 new cases on Thursday. The ministry said 182,032 COVID swabs have been done in the last 24 hours, the highest level since the start of the coronavirus emergency. It said 91 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, down from 136 on Thursday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 37,059. It said 186,002 people are currently positive here, up 16,700. The number of the recovered climbed 2,352 to 261,808 The total number of confirmed cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 484,869. The ministry said over 1,000 COVID patients (1,049) are in intensive care, up 57 on Thursday. It said 10,549 COVID patients are in other hospital departments, up 855. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati