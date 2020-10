COVID-19: Regional Affairs Minister Boccia positive

ROME, OCT 23 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia has tested positive for COVID-19, his ministry said on Friday. The minister is asymptomatic and had been in isolation at home for several days. Earlier this week Boccia's wife, former Agriculture Minister Nunzia De Girolamo, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. De Girolamo is a member of the opposition centre-right Forza Italia party, while Boccia belongs to the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). (ANSA).