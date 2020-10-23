Giro: 19th stage cut short after rider revolt

ROME, OCT 23 - The 19th stage of the 2020 Giro d'Italia was cut short on Friday after the riders revolted at having to compete in torrential rain. The 258km Morbegno-Asti stage was halted after eight kilometres, with the restart at Vigevano, cutting the stage down to around 100km. "It was a decision that was imposed on us. It's unacceptable," race Director Mauro Vegni told RAI television. "Now we're focusing on getting to Milan (for Sunday's finale) but when it's all over, someone will pay for this". (ANSA).