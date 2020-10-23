COVID-19: National lockdown needed says Campania Governor

ROME, OCT 23 - Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca on Friday called for a new national lockdown in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases and said he will impose one soon in his region. Italy has seen a sharp rise in contagion and registered over 16,000 new cases and 136 deaths on Thursday. "The current contagion figures render any type of partial measure ineffective," De Luca said. "It is necessary to close everything, except for sectors that produce and move essential goods. "It is indispensable to stop movement between regions and between towns. "Frankly, I can't see how limited measures can be effective in this situation. "In any case, Campania will go in this direction very soon". De Luca has already closed the region's schools until the end of the month and is one of several governors to have imposed a curfew, which will run from 23:00 to 5:00 every day from Friday. Premier Giuseppe Conte, on the other hand, on Friday called on the Italian public to be especially scrupulous in respecting the rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to prevent the nation having to endure a second lockdown. "We must avert a second nationwide lockdown," Conte said. "That's why we must remain vigilant and ready to intervene where necessary". The premier admitted that "there growing concern about the increase in contagion in Europe and Italy". "We must keep attention high, strengthened by the experience of the spring. "We must contain contagion and seek to avoid the stoppage of production and labour activities, the closure of public offices and the closure of the schools". (ANSA).