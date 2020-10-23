Calabria imposes curfew, distance learning (4)

COVID-19: National lockdown needed says Campania Governor
23 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 23 - Calabria on Friday became one of several Italian regions to announce it is imposing a curfew in response to the sharp increase in COVID-19 contagion. Lombardy started its curfew regime late on Thursday and similar measures will come into force tonight in Lazio and Campania. Calabria's curfew will run from midnight until 5:00 every day from Monday until November 13. The southern region has also suspended classes at middle and high schools, with distance learning taking their place, in a bid to reduce the number of people in circulation and cut contagion. (ANSA).
