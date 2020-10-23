Lazio, Campania, Calabria set for curfews after Lombardy

ROME, OCT 23 - Lazio and Campania are set to have their first night under curfews after Lombardy had first taste of this type of restriction overnight. Calabria, meanwhile, will impose a curfew at the start of next week The regions are taking drastic action after a sharp rise in COVID-19 contagion, with Italy registering over 16,000 new cases on Thursday. The curfew in Lombardy, the region around Milan and the one hardest hit by the coronavirus, kicked in at 23:00 on Thursday and lasted until 5:00 Friday, bringing back the silence to usually busy areas that was characteristic of national lockdown earlier this year. People are only allowed out in this time period for work reasons or other specific needs, such as those regarding health. Likewise, Campania is closing all its commercial, social and recreational activities from 23:00 until 5:00 as of Friday until November 13. The curfew in Lazio, the region around Rome, will start at midnight. Calabria's curfew will run from midnight until 5:00 every day from Monday until November 13. The southern region has also suspended classes at middle and high schools, with distance learning taking their place, in a bid to reduce the number of people in circulation and cut contagion. Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas is expected to announce within the next 48 hours a 15-day 'Stop & Go' lockdown on the island in a bid to bring down its COVID-19 contagion curve, sources have said. On Wednesday Solinas said this 'Stop & Go' regime would affect "the principle activities with the closure of ports and airports at the same time to limit the circulation of people and of the virus in a rapid, incisive way". Sardinia had relatively few cases during the first wave of the coronavirus emergency. But the virus got a grip on the island after the summer-holiday season brought visitors to the island. (ANSA).