ROME
COVID-19: National lockdown needed says Campania Governor

ROME
Lazio, Campania, Calabria set for curfews after Lombardy

ROME
Calabria imposes curfew, distance learning (4)

ROME
COVID-19: Over 100 scientists call for drastic measures

ROME
Soccer: Mancini becomes Roma's 3rd COVID case

ROME
Milan Fair COVID-19 hospital reopens

ROME
Lazio, Campania set for curfews after 1st night in Lombardy

SONDRIO
Giro: Hindley triumphs in 18th stage, Kelderman pink

ROME
COVID: Cases up again, 16,079 in 24 hrs, 136 deaths

ROME
COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

BRUSSELS
Italy, Spain, Poland to get SURE first - von der Leyen

Il Biancorosso

seri C
Bari calcio, De Laurentis: «Contro il Catania torneranno i tifosi allo stadio, sebbene in misura ridotta»

LecceLa novità
Nardò, ecco gli idrovolanti per arrivare a Corfù: c'è l'ok della Sovrintendenza

FoggiaIl virus
Stornarella, anche il sindaco è risultato positivo al Covid 19

BariLa decisione
Bari, causa Covid 1 e 2 novembre al cimitero si accederà col contapersone

Potenzadati regionali
Covid, in Basilicata 112 nuovi positivi su 1434 tamponi: aumentano ricoveri in ospedale

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Mesagne, in campagna nascondevano armi, droga e auto rubata: tre in manette

MateraControlli dei CC
Calciano, positivo al Covid e in isolamento esce di casa: denunciato 63enne

TarantoIl caso
Covid a Taranto, Casartigianati: «Con limite di orario le imprese muoiono»

Batgrido d'allarme
Andria a Montegrosso tanti disagi, Bruno: «Stiamo lavorando»

ROME

Lazio, Campania, Calabria set for curfews after Lombardy

Sardinia expected to announce 'Stop Go' lockdown

Lazio, Campania, Calabria set for curfews after Lombardy

ROME, OCT 23 - Lazio and Campania are set to have their first night under curfews after Lombardy had first taste of this type of restriction overnight. Calabria, meanwhile, will impose a curfew at the start of next week The regions are taking drastic action after a sharp rise in COVID-19 contagion, with Italy registering over 16,000 new cases on Thursday. The curfew in Lombardy, the region around Milan and the one hardest hit by the coronavirus, kicked in at 23:00 on Thursday and lasted until 5:00 Friday, bringing back the silence to usually busy areas that was characteristic of national lockdown earlier this year. People are only allowed out in this time period for work reasons or other specific needs, such as those regarding health. Likewise, Campania is closing all its commercial, social and recreational activities from 23:00 until 5:00 as of Friday until November 13. The curfew in Lazio, the region around Rome, will start at midnight. Calabria's curfew will run from midnight until 5:00 every day from Monday until November 13. The southern region has also suspended classes at middle and high schools, with distance learning taking their place, in a bid to reduce the number of people in circulation and cut contagion. Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas is expected to announce within the next 48 hours a 15-day 'Stop & Go' lockdown on the island in a bid to bring down its COVID-19 contagion curve, sources have said. On Wednesday Solinas said this 'Stop & Go' regime would affect "the principle activities with the closure of ports and airports at the same time to limit the circulation of people and of the virus in a rapid, incisive way". Sardinia had relatively few cases during the first wave of the coronavirus emergency. But the virus got a grip on the island after the summer-holiday season brought visitors to the island. (ANSA).

