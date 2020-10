Soccer: Mancini becomes Roma's 3rd COVID case

ROME, OCT 23 - AS Roma have registered their third COVID-19 case in the first-team squad after defender Gianluca Mancini announced he has tested positive and has gone into quarantine on Friday. Fellow defender Riccardo Calafiori and midfielder Amadou Diawara have also tested positive for the coronavirus. "Fortunately, I feel fine," Mancini said via Instagram. "I have already started the countdown to my return to the pitch". (ANSA).