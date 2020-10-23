Milan Fair COVID-19 hospital reopens

Soccer: Mancini becomes Roma's 3rd COVID case
Ecco i numeri del Covid nel Barese: record ad Altamura, 309 casi. Adelfia: chiudono centro anziani e chiesa
Covid, in Puglia schizzano i contagi (+485) e aumentano ricoveri: circa 500. Altra vittima nel Barese.
Lopalco: «Trend crescita confermato»
Covid 19 Puglia, da lunedì stop a lezioni in presenza per le ultime 3 classi delle superiori. I sindacati: «Emiliano ritiri l'ordinanza»
ROME
23 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 23 - Lombardy is reopening its special COVID-19 hospital at the Fiera Milano trade fair complex on Friday, the special advisor to the northern region, Guido Bertolaso, has announced. Milan has been hit especially hard by the recent rise in coronavirus cases. "Today the first six patients will arrive after being transferred from the intensive care unit of another hospital," former civil protection chief Bertolaso told Mediaset television. "Unfortunately, and I stress unfortunately, the programme foresees that the hospital will have 15 patients in intensive care by Monday and 30 patient in intensive care by the end of next week. "At the start of November we should have 45 patients in intensive care". (ANSA).
