Venerdì 23 Ottobre 2020 | 13:39

ROME
Soccer: Mancini becomes Roma's 3rd COVID case

ROME
Milan Fair COVID-19 hospital reopens

ROME
Lazio, Campania set for curfews after 1st night in Lombardy

SONDRIO
Giro: Hindley triumphs in 18th stage, Kelderman pink

ROME
COVID: Cases up again, 16,079 in 24 hrs, 136 deaths

ROME
COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

BRUSSELS
Italy, Spain, Poland to get SURE first - von der Leyen

ROME
Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome

CAGLIARI
Bomb hits Sardinian town ahead of poll

ROME
COVID: private buses to be used for Rome public transit

ROME
Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

Bari calcio, De Laurentis: «Contro il Catania torneranno i tifosi allo stadio, sebbene in misura ridotta»

Bari, frati risultati positivi al Covid: chiusa Chiesa dei Carmelitani

Mesagne, in campagna nascondevano armi, droga e auto rubata: tre in manette

Cerignola, nigeriano ferito con cacciavite perché chiede l'elemosina: arrestato un 66enne

Calciano, positivo al Covid e in isolamento esce di casa: denunciato 63enne

Covid a Taranto, Casartigianati: «Con limite di orario le imprese muoiono»

Coronavirus a Lecce, positivo un avvocato: sanificata l'area del Tribunale

Ripacandida, nascondeva in casa hashish e marijuana: 23enne nei guai

Andria a Montegrosso tanti disagi, Bruno: «Stiamo lavorando»

ROME

Milan Fair COVID-19 hospital reopens

First six patients being admitted

ROME, OCT 23 - Lombardy is reopening its special COVID-19 hospital at the Fiera Milano trade fair complex on Friday, the special advisor to the northern region, Guido Bertolaso, has announced. Milan has been hit especially hard by the recent rise in coronavirus cases. "Today the first six patients will arrive after being transferred from the intensive care unit of another hospital," former civil protection chief Bertolaso told Mediaset television. "Unfortunately, and I stress unfortunately, the programme foresees that the hospital will have 15 patients in intensive care by Monday and 30 patient in intensive care by the end of next week. "At the start of November we should have 45 patients in intensive care". (ANSA).

