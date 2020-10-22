Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 18:36

Giro: Hindley triumphs in 18th stage, Kelderman pink

ROME
COVID: Cases up again, 16,079 in 24 hrs, 136 deaths

ROME
COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

BRUSSELS
Italy, Spain, Poland to get SURE first - von der Leyen

ROME
Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome

CAGLIARI
Bomb hits Sardinian town ahead of poll

ROME
COVID: private buses to be used for Rome public transit

ROME
Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

TURIN
COVID: Ronaldo positive again - media

ROME
Milan's Trivulzio care home hit by more COVID cases

ROME
COVID trend exponential because not acted - expert

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

BariIl caso
A Mola manca il personale: ecco l'ambulatorio «part-time»

LecceIl virus
Coronavirus a Lecce, positivo un avvocato: sanificata l'area del Tribunale

Tarantocontrolli
Taranto, alimenti in pessimo stato: chiuso ristorante cinese

PotenzaControlli dei CC
Ripacandida, nascondeva in casa hashish e marijuana: 23enne nei guai

Batgrido d'allarme
Andria a Montegrosso tanti disagi, Bruno: «Stiamo lavorando»

Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

ROME

Over 170,000 swabs, 7,500 fewer than Wed

COVID: Cases up again, 16,079 in 24 hrs, 136 deaths

ROME, OCT 22 - The daily tally of new COVID cases in Italy rose again on Thursday, to 16,079, almost a thousand more than Wednesday, but with some 7,500 fewer swabs (170,392 against 177,848). Total infections including victims and recovered is now 465,726. The daily death toll was 136 in the last 24 hours, up from 127 Wednesday, for a total of 36,968. Italy has seen an upswing in cases which is more marked in Lombardy, Campania and Lazio, among other regions. Night-time curfews have been imposed in these three regions. Some experts expect a new national lockdown at Christmas, but the government has ruled this out. (ANSA).

