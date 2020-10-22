COVID: Cases up again, 16,079 in 24 hrs, 136 deaths

Giro: Hindley triumphs in 18th stage, Kelderman pink
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - The daily tally of new COVID cases in Italy rose again on Thursday, to 16,079, almost a thousand more than Wednesday, but with some 7,500 fewer swabs (170,392 against 177,848). Total infections including victims and recovered is now 465,726. The daily death toll was 136 in the last 24 hours, up from 127 Wednesday, for a total of 36,968. Italy has seen an upswing in cases which is more marked in Lombardy, Campania and Lazio, among other regions. Night-time curfews have been imposed in these three regions. Some experts expect a new national lockdown at Christmas, but the government has ruled this out. (ANSA).
