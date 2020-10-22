Italy, Spain, Poland to get SURE first - von der Leyen

Giro: Hindley triumphs in 18th stage, Kelderman pink
BRUSSELS
22 Ottobre 2020
BRUSSELS, OCT 22 - Italy, Spain and Poland will be the fist EU countries to get SURE jobs funding for the COVID emergency, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday. "We are doing all we can to save jobs," she said. "With SURE we are supporting the temporary employment support schemes up to 100 billion euros. "The first countries to receive the support will be Italy, Spain and Poland. "They have been hit hard by the crisis. "The money will arrive quickly. "We are with you". (ANSA).
