Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 18:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

SONDRIO
Giro: Hindley triumphs in 18th stage, Kelderman pink

Giro: Hindley triumphs in 18th stage, Kelderman pink

 
ROME
COVID: Cases up again, 16,079 in 24 hrs, 136 deaths

COVID: Cases up again, 16,079 in 24 hrs, 136 deaths

 
ROME
COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

 
BRUSSELS
Italy, Spain, Poland to get SURE first - von der Leyen

Italy, Spain, Poland to get SURE first - von der Leyen

 
ROME
Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome

 
CAGLIARI
Bomb hits Sardinian town ahead of poll

Bomb hits Sardinian town ahead of poll

 
ROME
COVID: private buses to be used for Rome public transit

COVID: private buses to be used for Rome public transit

 
ROME
Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

 
TURIN
COVID: Ronaldo positive again - media

COVID: Ronaldo positive again - media

 
ROME
Milan's Trivulzio care home hit by more COVID cases

Milan's Trivulzio care home hit by more COVID cases

 
ROME
COVID trend exponential because not acted - expert

COVID trend exponential because not acted - expert

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl caso
A Mola manca il personale: ecco l'ambulatorio «part-time»

A Mola manca il personale: ecco l'ambulatorio «part-time»

 
LecceIl virus
Coronavirus a Lecce, positivo un avvocato: sanificata l'area del Tribunale

Coronavirus a Lecce, positivo un avvocato: sanificata l'area del Tribunale

 
Tarantocontrolli
Taranto, alimenti in pessimo stato: chiuso ristorante cinese

Taranto, alimenti in pessimo stato: chiuso ristorante cinese

 
PotenzaControlli dei CC
Ripacandida, nascondeva in casa hashish e marijuana: 23enne nei guai

Ripacandida, nascondeva in casa hashish e marijuana: 23enne nei guai

 
Batgrido d'allarme
Andria a Montegrosso tanti disagi, Bruno: «Stiamo lavorando»

Andria a Montegrosso tanti disagi, Bruno: «Stiamo lavorando»

 
Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

 
MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

 
Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

 

ROME

COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

Measure applies to students in final three years

COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

ROME, OCT 22 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Thursday signed an order ruling that students in the final three years of high school should not be physically present for class from Monday until November 13 as part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, Lombardy has decided that high-school pupils should have class via distance learning as of Monday due to the coronavirus emergency, while Campania has closed all its schools until the end of the month. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina has written to Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana calling on him to find alternative solutions to distance learning. She has also criticised Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca for closing the region's schools. Premier Giuseppe Conte said he was not in favour of closing down Italy's schools on Thursday. The nation's schools closed during the first lockdown and did not reopen until the start of the new academic year in September. "School activities will continue with pupils physically present," Conte said. "We cannot allow one of the country's cornerstones to suffer more compromises, more sacrifices". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati