COVID: Distance learning for Puglia high school pupils

ROME, OCT 22 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano on Thursday signed an order ruling that students in the final three years of high school should not be physically present for class from Monday until November 13 as part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, Lombardy has decided that high-school pupils should have class via distance learning as of Monday due to the coronavirus emergency, while Campania has closed all its schools until the end of the month. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina has written to Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana calling on him to find alternative solutions to distance learning. She has also criticised Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca for closing the region's schools. Premier Giuseppe Conte said he was not in favour of closing down Italy's schools on Thursday. The nation's schools closed during the first lockdown and did not reopen until the start of the new academic year in September. "School activities will continue with pupils physically present," Conte said. "We cannot allow one of the country's cornerstones to suffer more compromises, more sacrifices". (ANSA).