Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - A chopped-up body was found in two rubbish bags buried in a wood at Lavinio south of Rome on Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday. A man who had cone mushrooming and seen a skull poking out of the earth called police. Initial analysis indicated the time of death as 2-8 years ago, but it could go back even further. The age and sex of the body have yet to be determined. The person was wearing an AS Roma soccer club tracksuit. The discovery was made in a stand of trees not far from a block of around 180 flats, most of them illegally occupied. Police said they would look at their missing persons list. A probe has been opened with a possible charge of disposing of and hiding a body, police said. (ANSA).
