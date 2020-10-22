Bomb hits Sardinian town ahead of poll

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome
CAGLIARI
22 Ottobre 2020
CAGLIARI, OCT 22 - A makeshift bomb exploded behind the council house in the town of Quartu Sant'Elena outside Calgliari on Thursday morning, three days before municipal elections there on Sunday and Monday. The bomb was left off on a wall behind the building and cement fragments damaged a fence, window and shutters. DIGOS security police are investigating the incident in the town, which has more than 15,000 inhabitants. A bomb squad collected the remains of the rudimentary device. A similar device went off in the same place in the run-up to the last local elections five years ago. (ANSA).
