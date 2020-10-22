COVID: private buses to be used for Rome public transit

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - The city of Rome is set to draft in privately owned buses to reinforce its public-transport system, sources said Thursday. The aim is to make it possible to have less-crowded buses and reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion. The private buses, many of which are idle in the capital due to the lull in tourism, will be used on less busy routes, the sources said. This will make it possible for Rome transport company ATAC to reinforce its busier services, especially during the rush hour, with its own vehicles and avoid overcrowding. (ANSA).
