Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 16:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome

 
CAGLIARI
Bomb hits Sardinian town ahead of poll

Bomb hits Sardinian town ahead of poll

 
ROME
COVID: private buses to be used for Rome public transit

COVID: private buses to be used for Rome public transit

 
ROME
Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

 
TURIN
COVID: Ronaldo positive again - media

COVID: Ronaldo positive again - media

 
ROME
Milan's Trivulzio care home hit by more COVID cases

Milan's Trivulzio care home hit by more COVID cases

 
ROME
COVID trend exponential because not acted - expert

COVID trend exponential because not acted - expert

 
ROME
Sardinia set for 'Stop & Go' lockdown

Sardinia set for 'Stop & Go' lockdown

 
ROME
Conte urges extraordinary response to education crisis

Conte urges extraordinary response to education crisis

 
ROME
Whirlpool to cease production at Naples plant Oct 31

Whirlpool to cease production at Naples plant Oct 31

 
ROME
Hirings down 38% in 1st 7 mts - INPS

Hirings down 38% in 1st 7 mts - INPS

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantocontrolli
Taranto, alimenti in pessimo stato: chiuso ristorante cinese

Taranto, alimenti in pessimo stato: chiuso ristorante cinese

 
PotenzaControlli dei CC
Ripacandida, nascondeva in casa hashish e marijuana: 23enne nei guai

Ripacandida, nascondeva in casa hashish e marijuana: 23enne nei guai

 
Cinema e SpettacoliCinema
Ecco il trailer del film «La vita davanti a sé»: il film con Sophia Loren girato a Bari

Ecco il trailer del film «La vita davanti a sé»: il film con Sophia Loren girato a Bari

 
Leccela sentenza
Lecce, abusi su bimbo: condannati padre e zio a 8 anni a testa

Lecce, abusi su bimbo: condannati padre e zio a 8 anni a testa

 
Batgrido d'allarme
Andria a Montegrosso tanti disagi, Bruno: «Stiamo lavorando»

Andria a Montegrosso tanti disagi, Bruno: «Stiamo lavorando»

 
Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

 
MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

 
Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

 

ROME

Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

Triple compared to last year says ISS?s SNAP alert system

Use of psychotropic substances rises in post-lockdown period

ROME, OCT 22 - The recreational use of psychotropic drugs has risen in Italy in the post-lockdown period, the Higher Health Institute's SNAP early alert system said Thursday. SNAP detected 33 new substances being used in the five months from May to October. This was triple the data from the same period last year. There were no reports during lockdown. Among the new drugs are two new synthetic cannabinoids, Mdmb-4en-Pinaca and 4F-Mdmb-Pinaca, which have been subjected to intense monitoring in Europe because of their elevated public health risks. They are currently being evaluated by the Expert Commitee on Drug Dependence in view of possible international controls. The anti-poisons centre of the Fondazione Salvatore Maugeri in Pavia has also reported a growing number of drug intoxications, linked to the circulation of the new substances in Italy. From March to today there have been 16 cases of intoxication, compared to four in the same period last year. SNAP has found 16 cases of acute intoxication or death since 2016. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati