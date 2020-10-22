COVID: Ronaldo positive again - media

TURIN, OCT 22 - Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19 again after coming out of quarantine for a first bout of the virus, according to rumours reported by Portuguese papers 'Record' and 'Correio da Manha' Thursday. Spanish sports daily 'Marca' also reported that the Portugal and Juventus great has once more tested positive. If confirmed, the news would mean CR7 will be unable to face Verona in Serie A Sunday night and would have to scrub a showdown with perennial rival Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Stadium in the Champions League next Wednesday. (ANSA).