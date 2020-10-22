Sardinia set for 'Stop & Go' lockdown

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas is expected to announce within the next 48 hours a 15-day 'Stop & Go' lockdown on the island in a bid to bring down its COVID-19 contagion curve, sources said Thursday. Solinas had a video-conference with the whips of the political parties in the regional assembly, including opposition groups, to discuss the options after he announced on Wednesday that he was considering drastic action. On Wednesday Solinas said this 'Stop & Go' regime would affect "the principle activities with the closure of ports and airports at the same time to limit the circulation of people and of the virus in a rapid, incisive way". Sardinia had relatively few cases during the first wave of the coronavirus emergency. But the virus got a grip on the island after the summer-holiday season brought visitors to the island. (ANSA).
