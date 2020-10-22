Conte urges extraordinary response to education crisis

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - The global education crisis demands "now more than ever strengthened international coordination," Premier Giuseppe Conte told UNESCO's Global Education Meeting 2020 on Thursday. The access to education caused by the COVID pandemic has been extraordinary, he said, "just as the global community's response to the risk of a generational catastrophe must be extraordinary". He said "we must all take on the commitment so as not to waste the opportunity for a new start. "Let us rebuild better, for our young people and children". (ANSA).
