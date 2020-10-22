Whirlpool to cease production at Naples plant Oct 31

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19 Puglia, da lunedì stop a lezioni in presenza per le ultime 3 classi delle superiori
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Ecco i numeri del Covid nel Barese: record ad Altamura, 309 casi
Adelfia: chiudono centro anziani e chiesa
Covid in Puglia, curva contagi stabile: 324 casi su 5300 tamponi e altri 2 morti nel Barese. Potenziato il Riuniti a Foggia. Otto positivi in Rssa a Taranto
Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: «Non è una chiusura». Ma la zona è deserta
Covid 19, in Puglia via libera anche a tamponi per asintomatici: costeranno 80 euro. La decisione di Emiliano e Lopalco
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - Whirlpool said Thursday that it is ceasing production at its Naples plant as of October 31. The future of the Naples factory has long been a source of tension between the US-based home-appliance multinational and the Italian authorities, which say the closure breaches previous agreements and have been trying to convince the company to make a U-turn. Whirlpool says the Naples factory is economically unsustainable. Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano described Whirlpool's announcement as "extremely serious and unacceptable for the country. "A commitment was made to the country with the industrial plan which is not being respected," he added. Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris called on the government to "do everything to avert this disaster". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su