Hirings down 38% in 1st 7 mts - INPS

ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - Private sector job hires were down 38% to 2,919,000 in the first seven months of the year, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. It said this was due to "the economic fallout of the COVID emergency and a more general drop in production and consumption". Hires fell 83% in April, it said, and then the drop eased progressively to show a 20% fall in July. The fall concerned all kinds of contracts, INPS said, but was particularly severe for temp work. The number of temp contracts turned into steady ones was 33% down in the first seven months of the year. The number of CIG layoff benefit schemes hours was 1,215% up at 254.9 million in September, INPS said. (ANSA).
