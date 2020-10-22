COVID-19: Battle of Milan set to start says Galli

ROME, OCT 22 - Massimo Galli, the head of the infectious-diseases department at Milan's Sacco hospital, said Thursday that his team is braced for "the battle of Milan" with COVID-19 spreading fast in the city. "I feared the battle of Milan in March but it was avoided thanks to the relative speed of the lockdown," Galli told RAI television. "Now we are about to have it because infection is spreading fast". Milan is in Lombardy, the Italian region hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus. But the situation in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia was worse than in Milan. "Now people in Milan are susceptible to getting infected," Galli said. "There is a real fear of a flood of infection and that is shown by what we see in the hospitals". (ANSA).