COVID-19: Battle of Milan set to start says Galli

Chopped-up body found in rubbish bags near Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Covid 19 Puglia, da lunedì stop a lezioni in presenza per le ultime 3 classi delle superiori
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Ecco i numeri del Covid nel Barese: record ad Altamura, 309 casi
Adelfia: chiudono centro anziani e chiesa
Covid in Puglia, curva contagi stabile: 324 casi su 5300 tamponi e altri 2 morti nel Barese. Potenziato il Riuniti a Foggia. Otto positivi in Rssa a Taranto
Bari, Decaro in una delle piazze della movida off limits: «Non è una chiusura». Ma la zona è deserta
Covid 19, in Puglia via libera anche a tamponi per asintomatici: costeranno 80 euro. La decisione di Emiliano e Lopalco
ROME
22 Ottobre 2020
ROME, OCT 22 - Massimo Galli, the head of the infectious-diseases department at Milan's Sacco hospital, said Thursday that his team is braced for "the battle of Milan" with COVID-19 spreading fast in the city. "I feared the battle of Milan in March but it was avoided thanks to the relative speed of the lockdown," Galli told RAI television. "Now we are about to have it because infection is spreading fast". Milan is in Lombardy, the Italian region hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus. But the situation in the provinces of Bergamo and Brescia was worse than in Milan. "Now people in Milan are susceptible to getting infected," Galli said. "There is a real fear of a flood of infection and that is shown by what we see in the hospitals". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su