Priest gets 7 yrs for favouring prostitution

ORISTANO, OCT 22 - An Italian priest on Thursday got seven years in jail for favouring prostitution. Father Giovanni Usai, founder of the Samaritan drug rehab community in Arborea in Sardinia, was acquitted of sexual violence. The court found the priest guilty of allowing Nigerian girls to engage in sex work instead of looking after them. He was also found guilty of having sex with them. The girls were guests in the community, which was supposed to help prostitutes change their ways as well as treating addicts. Father Usai said he would appeal the verdict. He has always stated his innocence. But prosecutors said he knowingly let the Nigerian girls and young women work as prostitutes, and also took advantage of their services. (ANSA).