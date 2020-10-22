Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 13:26

TURIN
FCA unveils new electric 500

BEIJING
Vatican and China extend bishops deal

ROME
COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

ROME
3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

ROME
Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

ROME
COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

ROME
Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

ROME
COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

VATICAN CITY
Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

ROME
Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

ROME
COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Potenzala polemica
Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

TarantoPaura contagio
Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

BariLutto
Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

BatIl virus
Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

Lecce#IoStoconMarilù
Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

TURIN

FCA unveils new electric 500

'New era starting' says Elkann

FCA unveils new electric 500

TURIN, OCT 22 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday unveiled its new electric Fiat 500, the 500e, as well as the rest of its revamped 500 range. "This is just the start of a new era," said FCA Chairman John Elkann. He said the new 500 range was "a sign of concreteness, and a confirmation of our commitments". Fiat Brand President Olivier Francois said the electric 500e "shows that we are investing in Italy". He said "we are investing over five billion euros in Italy's future". Francois went on: "We are restarting from our home. Italy is home. Turin is home. Mirafiori is obviously home, and it has begun producing the 500 again after 48 years, almost half a century. "But the Lingotto is home too". As well as the 500e, the new 500 3+1 was unveiled along with the rest of the range. Francois said the face masks given to attendees at the presentation were part of the over 300 million FCA had produced "to help Italy restart". FCA is looking forward to the completion of its merger with France's PSA, which is expected to be wrapped up next year. The 500e is the first fully electric FCA car. The Italo-American carmaker says it will "change the rules of the game" in the sector. (ANSA).

