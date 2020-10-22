FCA unveils new electric 500

TURIN, OCT 22 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday unveiled its new electric Fiat 500, the 500e, as well as the rest of its revamped 500 range. "This is just the start of a new era," said FCA Chairman John Elkann. He said the new 500 range was "a sign of concreteness, and a confirmation of our commitments". Fiat Brand President Olivier Francois said the electric 500e "shows that we are investing in Italy". He said "we are investing over five billion euros in Italy's future". Francois went on: "We are restarting from our home. Italy is home. Turin is home. Mirafiori is obviously home, and it has begun producing the 500 again after 48 years, almost half a century. "But the Lingotto is home too". As well as the 500e, the new 500 3+1 was unveiled along with the rest of the range. Francois said the face masks given to attendees at the presentation were part of the over 300 million FCA had produced "to help Italy restart". FCA is looking forward to the completion of its merger with France's PSA, which is expected to be wrapped up next year. The 500e is the first fully electric FCA car. The Italo-American carmaker says it will "change the rules of the game" in the sector. (ANSA).