Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 13:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
FCA unveils new electric 500

FCA unveils new electric 500

 
BEIJING
Vatican and China extend bishops deal

Vatican and China extend bishops deal

 
ROME
COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

 
ROME
3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

 
ROME
Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

 
ROME
COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

 
ROME
COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

 
ROME
Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

 
ROME
COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

 
MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

 
Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

 
Potenzala polemica
Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

 
TarantoPaura contagio
Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

 
BariLutto
Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

 
BatIl virus
Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

 
Lecce#IoStoconMarilù
Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

 

BEIJING

Vatican and China extend bishops deal

2 bishops already appointed under prolonged accord, 'good start'

Vatican and China extend bishops deal

BEIJING, OCT 22 - The Vatican and China on Thursday extended for another two years an accord on the appointment of bishops which has been contested by the United States. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently urged the Vatican not to renew the deal saying the Church should do more to defend religious freedom. China confirmed the extension of the accord, which had been announced by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Wednesday. "On October 22, after friendly consultations," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, "China and the Vatican decided to extend the preliminary accord for another two years". He added: "The two sides will remain in close consultation and communication in order to continually improve their relations". The Holy See, for its part, described the deal extension as "of fundamental ecclesiastical and pastoral value". It said the deal signed two years ago "has been positive, thanks to good communication and collaboration between the parties in the agreed matter". It said the Vatican intends "to continue open and constructive dialogue to favour the life of the Catholic Church and the good of the Chinese people". The bishops issue had long seen the Vatican at loggerheads with Beijing. Many Chinese Catholics were forced to worship in an underground Church with bishops appointed by Rome, while the Chinese government appointed its own bishops. The Vatican on Thursday said the new dialogue had been "strongly desired" by Pope Francis. Two bishops were appointed under the extension of the accord, with the Vatican calling this "a good start". But it said "situations of suffering remain". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati