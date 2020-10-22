Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 13:26

TURIN
FCA unveils new electric 500

BEIJING
Vatican and China extend bishops deal

ROME
COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

ROME
3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

ROME
Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

ROME
COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

ROME
Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

ROME
COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

VATICAN CITY
Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

ROME
Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

ROME
COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Potenzala polemica
Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

TarantoPaura contagio
Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

BariLutto
Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

BatIl virus
Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

Lecce#IoStoconMarilù
Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

ROME

3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

Alleged perps and victim all Indian, case at Fondi south of Rome

ROME, OCT 22 - Italian police on Thursday arrested three men on suspicion of group sexual violence against a 12-year-old girl. The men, all Indian like the alleged victim, were staying in the girl's parents home at Fondi near Latina south of Rome when they took advantage of the father's absences for work to sexually abuse the girl on several occasions, telling her not to say anything about it, police said. The probe was opened after a complaint from the girl's mother. The alleged abuse took place during the COVID lockdown, from March to April, police said. Police questioned the alleged victim in a protected environment, trying to mitigate the trauma of reliving what she went through, police said. Police said the reconstruction of events had been "precise and accurate" and "corroborated by a medical examiner's findings". The alleged perpetrators were sent away from the home in July despite the parents not knowing about the alleged abuse, for other reasons. The arrests were also made because of a flight risk due to the fact that the accused are in the process of regularizing their position in Italy. Tow of them were tracked down in Fondi and one in Pordenone in the far north of Italy. All three were detained in local prisons, police said. (ANSA).

