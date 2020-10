COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

ROME, OCT 22 - The German government on Thursday put 11 Italian regions and the autonomous province of Bolzano on its updated COVID-19 quarantine list. As a result people returning from those regions, Val d'Aosta, Umbria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Veneto, Lazio, Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna and Sardinia, will have to have a coronavirus test when they arrive in Germany or go into quarantine for 14 days. The list also includes Poland, Switzerland and almost all of Austria. (ANSA).