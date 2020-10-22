Giovedì 22 Ottobre 2020 | 13:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

TURIN
FCA unveils new electric 500

FCA unveils new electric 500

 
BEIJING
Vatican and China extend bishops deal

Vatican and China extend bishops deal

 
ROME
COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

COVID: Berlin puts 11 Italian regions on its quarantine list

 
ROME
3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

3 arrests for group sexual violence on girl, 12

 
ROME
Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

 
ROME
COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

COVID-19: Govt read to take further action if needed - Conte

 
ROME
Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

Soccer: Inter held by Mönchengladbach in Champions opener

 
ROME
COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

COVID-19: Lazio to impose curfew too

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

Pope opens to civil unions for gay couples

 
ROME
Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

Law for kids with two mums needed - top court

 
ROME
COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

COVID: Sharp rise in cases, 15,199, 127 dead

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

Monopoli e Bari pari in tutto senza reti manca la ciliegina

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisiindagini dei CC
San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

San Pancrazio, genitore denuncia i fornitori di droga del figlio disabile: un arresto

 
MateraVita amministrativa
Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

Matera, presentata la nuova giunta comunale capeggiata da Bennardi: 5 uomini e 4 donne

 
Foggiail colpo
Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

Alberona, assaltato sportello Ufficio postale con esplosivo: bottino 10mila euro

 
Potenzala polemica
Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

Potenza, diritto di cronaca: «scintille» giornalisti-Procura

 
TarantoPaura contagio
Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

Montemesola, casi Covid in aumento: sindaco chiude scuole

 
BariLutto
Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

Morto tecnico Tv di TeleBari: era risultato positivo al Covid

 
BatIl virus
Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

Covid a Canosa, 4 persone contagiate al Liceo Fermi: 3 studenti e un docente

 
Lecce#IoStoconMarilù
Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

Puglia, al via la campagna social a sostegno della giornalista minacciata Mastrogiovanni

 

ROME

Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

Unions blast decision to hold procedure during pandemic

Extraordinary teacher-recruitment competition starts

ROME, OCT 22 - An extraordinary competition to give permanent jobs to 32,000 teachers currently working in State schools on temporary contracts began on Thursday. The selection procedure has attracted 64,563 applications, all of whom needed to have at least three years of service under their belts to be eligible. It got under way with the first 1,645 candidates taking tests at 171 exam halls all over the nation and it will run until November 16. Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said it was necessary to hold the competition now to cut a big shortfall in the number of teachers and help schools better organize themselves as they face extra demands due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But trade unions have described the decision to hold the selection procedure now as "crazy" and opposition parties and the centre-left Democratic Party, part of the alliance supporting the government, have been critical too. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati